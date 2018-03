05:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Nissan 4, 5778 , 20/03/18 Shaked: A tweet could end in a terror attack Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Monday met with Delphine Reyre, Facebook's director of public affairs in France and Europe. The two met ahead of a conference to fight hate speech on the Internet which will be held on Tuesday in Jerusalem. Reyre will attend the conference as will the justice ministers of Italy, Greece and Malta. The conference is part of the 6th Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs