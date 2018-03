Hamas on Monday blasted Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, after he directly blamed the group for last week’s bomb attack against PA leader Rami Hamdallah in Gaza and threatened sanctions against them.

"This is an attempt to undermine the opportunity to achieve unity between Gaza and the West Bank. Abu Mazen is paving the way for chaos through which it will be possible to approve President Trump's plans and Israel's plans," the group said in comments quoted by Yediot Aharonot.