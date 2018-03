The UN’s envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, warned on Monday that Syria is heading for a catastrophic partition and could see the return of Islamic State (ISIS) if there is no inclusive peace settlement.

“The truth is that a soft, long-term partition of Syria, which (is) the one that we are witnessing at the moment, in different areas of control, will be a catastrophe, not only for Syria but for the whole region,” he told an audience at Geneva’s Graduate Institute, according to Reuters.