Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Monday evening denounced Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, after he called U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman the "son of a dog".

“The time has come for President Abbas to choose between hateful rhetoric and concrete and practical efforts to improve the quality of life of his people and lead them to peace and prosperity,” said Greenblatt.