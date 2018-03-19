23:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Temperatures to peak on Tuesday It will be clear overnight with mist and cloudiness developing over the coastal plain on Tuesday. Otherwise clear with temperatures peaking above Monday levels before a significant drop but they'll remain unseasonably high. Clear to partly cloudy and slightly warmer on Wednesday. Significant warming on Thursday will bring temperatures back up to the Sharav extreme range with a chance of dust. Additional warming is expected on Friday, along with strong winds and a chance of dust. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 23Celsius/73Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 28C/82F; Golan Heights:24/75;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 22/71; Be'er Sheva: 27/80; Dead Sea: 31/87;

Eilat: 32/89