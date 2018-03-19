Yesha Council: We will not allow a return to the days of freeze

The Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria has criticized the cancellation of the April meeting of the Supreme Planning Committee of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, due to the sanctions of administration workers.

The cancellation means a delay in building permits. A council statement said, "We will not allow a return to the days of freezing. The cancellation of the planning meetings is a technical freeze on the prime minister's decisions on the construction issue. We call on the defense minister and the prime minister to deal with this issue as soon as possible and to hold the planning meeting on time."