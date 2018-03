Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has responded to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's attack on United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, whom Abu Mazen called "son of a dog and a settler."

Netanyahu said, "Abu Mazen's attack on US Ambassador David Friedman says it all. For the first time in decades, the American administration has stopped pampering the Palestinian leaders and he tells them: That's enough. Apparently the shock from the truth makes them lose their heads."