Lapid: Consider sanctions on PA for Abbas's comments on Friedman

Member of Knesset Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has called on the international community to consider imposing sanctions on Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, if he does not retract his calling United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman "son of a dog".

Lapid said, "Abu Mazen's remarks about Ambassador Friedmann are a disgrace worthy of all possible condemnation. I call on the entire international community, especially the countries that contribute to the PA, to strongly condemn his words and examine sanctions if he does not take them back."