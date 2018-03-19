Friedman incorporates Abbas invective into speech

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman delivered a speech on the opening night of the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism, which is being held by the Foreign and Diaspora Ministries at the Binyanei Hauma convention center in Jerusalem. In the context of his remarks about anti-Israel rhetoric being the new anti-Semitism, Ambassador Friedman referred to his comments on the latest murders by terrorists and the lack of condemnation from the Palestinian Authority.

Noting that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas had responded by calling him a "son of a dog", Friedman asked, "Anti-Semitism or political discourse? Not for me to judge. I'll leave that all up to you."

Read more