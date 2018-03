19:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 'Putin is good to Jews' Read more The Chabad emissary to Moscow describes warm relations between local Jews and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and says anti-Semitism non-existent in Russia. ► ◄ Last Briefs