Anti-terror protest at Damascus Gate

Right-wing activists from the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) movement have demonstrated at the Damascus Gate into Jerusalem's Old City, near the scene of the attack in which Adiel Kolman was murdered yesterday. The activists called "no more permits, enough gifts, death to terrorists, expell the enemies."

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir said, "We are completely used to it. No one is even speaking of a siege around the village of the terrorist or the denial of work permits to the residents of the village, and are settling for measuring his private room [for demolition -ed.]. It turns out that the right-wing government is behaving like a left-wing government and [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh can sleep quietly as long as [Avigdor] Liberman is defense minister."