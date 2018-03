19:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 If convicted, French consulate worker will serve time in France France has agreed to Israel's request for a trial in Israel of a French consulate employee in Jerusalem who was arrested by Israeli security officials on suspicion of using his diplomatic immunity to transfer weapons between Gaza and Judea and Samaria in light of the seriousness of the charge. However, a French source said that at the end of the trial, if the consulate employee is sentenced to a severe prison sentence, he will want him in a French prison rather than in Israel. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs