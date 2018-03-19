Liberman becomes 1st defense minister to visit Rwanda

Avigdor Liberman held the first-ever visit by an Israeli defense minister in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Monday, meeting with President Paul Kagame, Defense Minister James Kabarebe and Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo.

Liberman told Kagame, "The visit to Rwanda has historical significance for the relations between the two countries. Rwanda and Israel share a desire for a better future for their citizens, partnerships and friendships that are being built." He stressed, "I am proud to be the first Israeli defense minister to visit your capital. The relations between the two countries are stronger and deeper than ever."