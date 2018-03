18:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 MK Mualem: 'Expel terrorist families - within Judea and Samaria' Read more Jewish Home Knesset-faction Chairwoman Shuli Moalem Rafaeli has appealed to Minister Avigdor Lieberman to carry out the expulsion of terrorist families - within Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs