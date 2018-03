18:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Call to UN Secretary-General: Suspend Human Rights Commissioner Read more Citizens from more than 30 countries around the world have appealed to the United Nations Secretary-General to suspend UN Human Rights Commissioner Zaid Ra'ad Al-Hussein after Al-Hussein called Judea and Samaria communities a "war crime", following the latest report he issued regarding the pace of construction for Jews in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs