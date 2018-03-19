Ambassadors told: Behind all Hamas activity is Iran

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told foreign ambassadors on Monday that "the tunnel that was destroyed by IDF forces this week in light of Hamas' attempt to reconstruct the route of the tunnel towards Kibbutz Kerem Shalom is located in the area we visited two weeks ago."

At a briefing for the diplomats, Hotovely added, "Hamas is abandoning the residents of the Gaza Strip and is using the funds for terrorist purposes against Israeli civilians. It is important to remember that behind all Hamas activity is Iran. The Iranian regime transfers $ 100 million a year to Hamas, money that is used against Israel and does not help the Gaza population."