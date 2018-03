The official value of the shekel declined an average of .336 percent on Monday against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.468, up .464 percent from Friday, while the Euro rose .322 percent to 4.268 shekels, and the pound sterling was set at 4.8754 shekels, up 1.107 percent, against the backdrop of a transitional deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union on Britain's exit from the EU.