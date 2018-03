16:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 'Our blood is spilled, but the government doesn't respond' Read more Itamar Ben Gal's widow is furious at government conduct in view of continued murderous attacks in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs