Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Qualified criticism of PM from former security chief Former director Yuval Diskin of the Shabak Israel Security agency criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, telling a Tel Aviv conference hosted by the Marker financial publication, "I know how Bibi is a coward, so I can rest assured that he will not go out on adventures." Despite the harsh criticism, Diskin, who now heads the cyber-technology company Cymotive Technologies, continued, "I do not see myself joining politics in the coming years and there is also nothing to join in. There is on the one side the prime minister, who everyone thinks is immune and will stay forever and they're probably right, because on the other side of the political spectrum there is nothing."