Kotel cleanup for Passover starts tomorrow

Tomorrow, starting at 11:00 am, the staff of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will remove the millions of notes that have been placed among the stones of the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem over the last six months, and they will be transferred to the Mount of Olives for burial together with the holy books that are being transferred to Geniza, in preparation for next week's start of the Passover holiday.

The removal of the notes and checking of the stones is done every year before Passover and the Sukkot holiday in the fall.