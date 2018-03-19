Consulate worker who smuggled weapons indicted

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office filed charges against six defendants in the Be'er Sheva District Court, including Roman Frank, a French citizen who worked as a driver at the French consulate in Jerusalem.

The worker is charged with the five other defendants, residents of Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, for on several occasions smuggling many weapons from Gaza to Judea and Samaria via Israel in exchange for payment, taking advantage of the consular status granted to him, which spared him from being checked at the Erez Crossing.

The indictments accuse the defendants of arms offenses (import, trade, transport, possession of arms) and Roman Frank was also charged with offenses of receiving fraudulently under aggravated circumstances.