14:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 IDF court drops one third of Elor Azariya's sentence Read more Former IDF soldier convicted of killing wounded terrorist to be freed on May 10th after IDF judge drops one third of 14-month sentence. ► ◄ Last Briefs