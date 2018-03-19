From next week: Reduced costs for public transport

As of March 28, passengers on interurban public transport can enjoy dramatic reductions in bus and train fare rates. This comes after the Minister of Transport and Intelligence, Yisrael Katz, and the Ministry of Finance signed an order to reduce interurban public transport rates.

Minister Katz noted that expanding the reform for interurban travel will also reduce social gaps and will significantly reduce the cost of living for public transportation users in Israel. It is also expected to increase the use of public transportation.