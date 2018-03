An agreement between the State and the Haifa Municipality was signed this morning at the Sami Ofer Stadium by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Housing Minister Yoav Galant, Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav and Israel Land Authority Director Adiel Shimron.

The agreement includes the construction of 15 thousand new housing units in new neighborhoods in Haifa in 12 complexes, which will be characterized by public areas and large parks, public buildings and promenades.