Agent brought drug bust by posing as Breslov Hassid

A police agent led to the arrest of dozens of suspected drug dealers after posing as a haredi man. The agent worked for a year in the area of ​​south Tel Aviv, pretending to be a Breslov Hassid.

Channel 10 reported that on Monday morning, police raided the homes of dozens of suspects in trafficking, distributing, growing and importing drugs in south Tel Aviv and the central bus station. According to police, the agent managed to win the trust of the traffickers and purchased several kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, hashish and marijuana, on dozens of occasions.