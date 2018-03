12:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 14-year-old boy killed in traffic accident in Taibeh A 14-year-old boy was apparently killed in a traffic accident while riding his bicycle in Taibeh, Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba said. ► ◄ Last Briefs