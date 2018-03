The funeral of Adiel Kolman, who was murdered in the terror attack in Jerusalem, is taking place at the Kochav Hashahar cemetery.

"When you ask people who Adiel was, they are first and foremost talking about a combination of a gentle personality who speaks pleasantly but resolutely, firmly, clearly, who knows exactly what he wants. This was Adiel," Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau said at the funeral.