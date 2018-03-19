Minister Ariel: 'Our revenge is settlement'

Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel said at the funeral of Adiel Kolman taking place in the community of Kochav Hashahar, that "our revenge is settlement."

"We hope that we will succeed in advancing construction in Jerusalem, in Judea and Samaria, and to say in the clearest way possible and to make a clear decision that between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea will be only one sovereign state," said Minister Ariel.

"We have continued on a long road that began a hundred and fifty years ago, and do not give up. "