11:19 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 US Ambassador: 'Such brutality and no PA condemnation' US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted, "Tragedy in Israel. 2 young soldiers, Netanel Kahalani and Ziv Daos, murdered in the North, and father of 4, Adiel Kolman, murdered in Jerusalem, by Palestinian terrorists. Such brutality and no condemnation from the PA! I pray for the families and the wounded – so much sadness." ► ◄ Last Briefs