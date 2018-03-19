Shin Bet: French consulate worker helped smuggle arms

It has been cleared for publication that through an investigation of the Shin Bet in conjunction with Israel Police, a network of Arabs from Judea and Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem which smuggled weapons in recent months from Gaza to Judea and Samaria through a French citizen employed at the French consulate in Jerusalem was discovered.

Shin Bet forces said that the weapons were smuggled through the Erez Crossing through Roman Frank, a French citizen who works at the French consulate in Jerusalem.