08:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Russia: Putin wins 76.6% of votes Counting all the votes in Russia's presidential election shows incumbent President Vladimir Putin won 76.6 percent of the vote. In a speech to his supporters last night, Putin said his election was "recognition of the achievements of recent years." He added that "we must think about the future of this wonderful country and together we will continue to do important work in the name of Russia." ► ◄ Last Briefs