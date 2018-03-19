Denmark: Molotov cocktails hurled at Turkish embassy

Two people hurled Molotoc cocktails at the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to Reuters.
There were no casualties but the embassy building was damaged. Local police opened an investigation into the incident.
Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18
