News BriefsNissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18
Jerusalem terror victim to be brought to rest at 11:00 a.m.
Adiel Kolman, who was murdered in the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, will be brought to rest on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the community of Kochav Hashachar.
Kolman, 32, leaves a wife and four children.
