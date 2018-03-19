06:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Jerusalem terror victim to be brought to rest at 11:00 a.m. Adiel Kolman, who was murdered in the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, will be brought to rest on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the community of Kochav Hashachar. Kolman, 32, leaves a wife and four children. ► ◄ Last Briefs