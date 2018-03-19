02:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Nissan 3, 5778 , 19/03/18 Trump unveils plan to combat opioid drug addiction U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday night unveiled a plan to combat opioid drug addiction nationwide. The plan, according to administration officials, calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where appropriate under current law. Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids. The plan is to reduce the number of filled opioid prescriptions by one-third within three years. ► ◄ Last Briefs