The Mateh Binyamin Regional Council expressed its condolences over the death of Kochav Hashachar resident Adiel Coleman, 32, who was murdered in the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday.

"Adiel is survived by a wife and four children. The council's teams will accompany the family and the community of Kochav Hashahar whenever necessary. We send our condolences to the Coleman family and to the communities of Keshet and Kochav Hashachar. His funeral will take place tomorrow in Kochav Hashahar."