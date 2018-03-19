23:55
News Briefs

Name of Jerusalem terror victim cleared for publication

The name of the man who was murdered in Sunday's the stabbing attack in Jerusalem is Adiel Coleman, a resident of Kochav Hashahar, and originally from the community of Keshet in the Golan Heights.

Coleman was married and a father of four children.

