23:55
News BriefsNissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18
Name of Jerusalem terror victim cleared for publication
The name of the man who was murdered in Sunday's the stabbing attack in Jerusalem is Adiel Coleman, a resident of Kochav Hashahar, and originally from the community of Keshet in the Golan Heights.
Coleman was married and a father of four children.
