Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon expressed his condolences over the murderous attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

"Anyone who has a Zionist heart cannot help but feel a great pain in the face of the blood of innocents that has been spilled by the terrorists who are full of hatred. We will not give in and we will not break! We will stand together to defend our citizens and our country. Sincere condolences to the family of the man who was killed in the attack in Jerusalem,” said Ya’alon.