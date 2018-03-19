The Israeli man who was stabbed the terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Sunday night.
The victim was evacuated in critical condition to the Shaare Zedek Hospital.
23:21
Reported
Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18
Jerusalem terror victim dies of wounds
