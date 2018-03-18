Warmer than usual through Thursday

It will be partly cloudy overnight with strong easterly winds in the northern mountains. Monday will be unseasonably hot with Sharav heat and wind extremes possible, accompanied by a chance of haze. Temperatures will remain unseasonably high on Tuesday despite a significant drop in temperatures under clear to partly cloudy skies. Fair and slightly warmer on Wednesday, followed by a significant rise in temperature on Thursday with a possibility of Sharav heat extremes.
Monday highs:
Jerusalem: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;
Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea, Eilat: 32C/89F;
Golan Heights: 28/82; Haifa: 29/84; Tel Aviv: 30/86;
Be'er Sheva': 34/93