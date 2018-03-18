Neturei Karta activists demonstrate against deputy minister

Extremists affiliated with the Neturei Karta haredi-religious faction protested on Sunday against Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on the grounds that he was "working to recruit haredim," according to the haredi Kikar Hashabat website.

Porush went to the United States to pay a condolence call to the sons of the Admor of Viznitz-Monsey, who died on Friday night. The activists stood with signs in their hands that read: "Meir Porush is a traitor," hinting that he is supposedly working to recruit haredim, which of course is incompatible with reality.