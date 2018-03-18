Report: Cellular problems persist in the south

Despite the efforts to deal with disruptions to cellular phone service, related to Egypt's fight against terrorists in the nearby Sinai Peninsula, there is still no solution. The cellular network fell again in southern communities on Sunday evening, according to Maariv.

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara held an emergency meeting today with the Israel Defense Forces' chief communications and monitoring officer and representatives of the cellular companies, as well as the heads of the Bnei Shimon, Sedot Negev, Merchavim and Shaar Hanegev regional councils.