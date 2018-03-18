20:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 IDF deserters abroad will be able to return to Israel and arrange service As part of Israel's 70th anniversary celebrations, the Israel Defense Forces will allow citizens who left the country illegally and whose service status has not been arranged, to return to Israel and to settle their status by May 15th. ► ◄ Last Briefs