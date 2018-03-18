Jerusalem mayor: Fight terrorism - and continue to build

Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem responded this evening to the afternoon stabbing attack in the Old City, in which a security guard was seriously injured, saying, "The enemies of Israel are constantly trying to harm soldiers, policemen, security guards and civilians, because of the harsh incitement to which they are exposed under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority."

Barkat added, "The only answer to this is a determined and uncompromising struggle against terrorism and incitement to terrorism, while continuing to develop and build a unified Jerusalem."