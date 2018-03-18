The interrogation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on irregularities involving the Bezeq communications company has been postponed due to the Netanyahu's illness.
Netanyahu, his wife and oldest son had been scheduled to be questioned on Monday.
PM's planned questioning postponed because of his illness
