18:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Gag order on Jerusalem attack probe At the request of the police, a court has issued a gag order on all details of the investigation into Sunday afternoon's stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which a security guard suffered very serious wounds and the terrorist was eliminated. ► ◄ Last Briefs