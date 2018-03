14:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 President Rivlin welcomes American TV actress Mayim Bialik Read more Bialik due to speak in J'lem at Global Forum for Combating Anti-Semitism about her experiences as a Jewish and Zionist actress. ► ◄ Last Briefs