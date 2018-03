11:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Women of the Wall to offer women tefillin on city streets Read more 'Sister, did you put on tefillin today? Want to enwrap yourself in a tallit?', asks Facebook post announcing Friday 'Tefillin Event.' ► ◄ Last Briefs