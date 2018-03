11:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nixon's son-in-law on Nixon, Israel, Obama, and Trump Read more "Nixon saved Israel. Overruled Kissinger and Schlesinger quibbling, said 'I don't care, just load it on planes and ship everything we can.'" ► ◄ Last Briefs