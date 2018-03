10:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Abbas meets with released terrorist who helped murder Israeli Read more PA chairman holds reception in Ramallah for terrorist released after serving 20 years for role in murder of Israeli in J'lem's Old City. ► ◄ Last Briefs