10:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Olmert says haredi Kabbalist predicted Hezbollah attack Read more Former prime minister says haredi Kabbalist correctly warned that Hezbollah would attack Israeli missile boat during Second Lebanon War. ► ◄ Last Briefs